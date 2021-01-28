Video: R’ Binyomin Pruzansky – Watch my Shidduch Story for Tu B’Shvat

“My personal shidduch story” by Rabbi Binyomin Pruzansky with a Tu B’Shvat story and message. A must watch!

JOIN THE TEFILLAH ON THE DAY OF SEGULAH OF TU B’SHVAT – FOR FREE in 4 Holy Places!

click here or visit www.YadLAchim.org or call 1-718-633-2340



AS THIS TU B’SHVAT, TALMIDEI CHACHAMIM, MESSENGERS OF YAD L’ACHIM WILL DAVEN FOR YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES

FOR SHIDDUCHIM, PARNASSAH, CHILDREN, REFUAH SHELEIMAH, AND ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS!

IN 1) AMUKA, 2) MERON, 3) ARIZAL & 4)BABA SALI

The ARIZAL says that Tu B’Shvat is a day of segulah to merit finding a shidduch. CLICK HERE or www.YadLAchim.org

Feel free to share this opportunity with friends and family.

Click to share via WhatsApp

(no donation necessary to join, simply enter 00 in the donation box)

(We need your help in rescuing Jewish women and children trapped in Arab villages and every bit counts + Psak Rabbonim, donations can be given from Maaser)

May the merit of this great mitzvah help you & your loved ones in your area of need.

Comfort yourself knowing that you helped rescue Hashem’s children trapped in Arab villages – what a zechus!

Tu B’Shvat is a day of judgment, renewal, segula and celebration – be a part of it! (AND SAVE A LIFE)

JOIN THE MANY WHOSE PRAYERS WERE ANSWERED AFTER LAST YEAR’S TEFILLAH!