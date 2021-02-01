Simpson Jewelers Launches Yearly Mega Sales ‘Gardens of Versailles’ Event

In 1959, a modest jewelry store opened with just 350 square feet of retail space under the name Simpson Jewelers. Since then, this family-run business has grown by leaps and bounds, as they’ve built a much-deserved reputation for their honesty, patience, and personal care.

Now, over 60 years from founding, Simpson Jewelers is known as the go-to jewelry store for those looking for great value, unique masterpieces, and outstanding craftsmanship. It’s a place where every piece is truly a treasure.

Simpson associates and the SImpson family themselves travel the world each season to manufacture and source the newest and finest jewelry and luxury watches available. As a result, clients and jewelers alike have come to expect a novel experience every time they visit.

Their Brooklyn, New York-based storefront occupies an eye-popping 6,000 sq. feet and boasts an unmatched showroom of timeless classics, as well as exclusive one of a kind creations made in-house by their skilled artists.

But the crown jewel (so to speak) is their yearly mega sales event. This year the theme is Gardens of Versailles. This mega 4-day event will be held with covid precautions and will run from February 6th to the 9th. Stop in to marvel at the gorgeous themed decor, enjoy the delicious food and drinks from Compliments catering, and meet guest designer Zydo. But most importantly, enjoy the year’s most significant reductions on their beautiful jewelry and watches.

As the team at Simpson Jewelers says, get ready to dress up for our markdowns.

