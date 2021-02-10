You’ve Got the Winning LOOK! Purchase 1 Grand Prize Ticket and get 1 free entry into our Israel Trip Drawing at the Auction o

Anticipation is building for Kollel Shomrei Hachomos’ auction.

February 20th, 2020 is the day when the lucky winners will be selected to win a $10,000 grand prize, a dream tour of Israel for 4, and 56 other prizes including dazzling jewelry, cash prizes, and unique gifts.

Every ticket purchased supports a tzedakah network that’s over 160 years old, providing assistance to impoverished families, orphans, and kallos; enabling torah study through chadorim and kollelim, The Kollel has helped thousands of families, blessing their generous supporters with the bracha of Reb Meir Baal Haness.

