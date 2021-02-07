Starts Today! Looking for a Spiritual Vaccine? Say Brachos with Kavana!

“Our daily Brachos can shield and save us from “all sicknesses and plagues” (Devarim 28:63).

– Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 6:7

The Midrash (Bamidbar Rabba 18:21) says that in the days of Dovid HaMelech, 100 Jews were dying every day in a plague. Dovid HaMelech instituted the saying of 100 Brachos daily – and the plague stopped.

These days, coronavirus presents a similar opportunity to deepen our connection with Hashem. That’s why Torah educators have created this unique program.

The Bracha Institute is a Yerushalayim-based learning center that teaches how to harness the power of Brachos. Brachos give us a life saver, an easy-to-understand, quick-to-implement daily practice that deepens our connection to Hashem.

We offer the The Bracha Seminar, an interactive 8-part course that examines classical Torah sources on the hashkafic and halachic underpinnings of Brachos.

The goal of the seminar is to inspire saying Brachos with greater kavana.

Join all of Klal Yisrael in this important effort. HaRav HaGaon Reuven Feinstein, shlita, and HaRav HaGaon Noach Isaac Oelbaum, shlita, have provided their written haskamas.

Registration is free and the sessions start February 7, 2021 (two per week).

The seminar concludes with a practical workshop that draws from the previous sessions. A wide range of texts are studied, including Gemara, Midrash, Maharal, Ramchal, Nefesh HaChaim, and Shulchan Aruch.

Each session includes a PDF with the original source material – typeset in a user-friendly side-by-side, phrase-by-phrase, Hebrew-English translation.

Why Brachos?

From morning to night, Brachos are intertwined into the fabric of our lives. Every Bracha we say is like a “mindful moment” of connection with Hashem. Especially in today’s challenging times, Brachos inspire us to higher levels of Bitachon, Simcha, Devekus and Yishuv HaDa’as.

Take advantage of this unique opportunity to upgrade your kavana leading toward Purim.

Co-Creators

Yehoshua Parker is the Creative Director and Owner of Standard Marketing, a NYC-based, full-service marketing and branding agency. He is the author of Sefer HaMidot, a primer on Judaism’s main topics that features primary Torah sources in bite-sized chunks. Yehoshua studied politics and public administration at New York University. His fascinating personal story of return has yet to be told.

Rabbi Shraga Simmons is the author of the Brachos Book. He is also co-founder of Aish.com, co-author of 48 Ways to Wisdom (ArtScroll), co-founder of HonestReporting, founder of Aish Academy, and author of LifeWisdom study series. He holds a degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin, and rabbinic ordination from HaRav Noach Weinberg zt”l and HaRav Yitzchok Berkovits shlit”a.

Schedule of sessions and full text of the haskamas are available on the website.

