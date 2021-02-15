How our family channeled our Pain to give others Joy

They were a beautiful, happy family, leading full, busy lives, living in the heart of Flatbush. A father, a mother, eleven lovely children…their lives were rich; their days, busy; their moments full of joy and the simple pleasures of life. And then, within just a short time, illness struck not one, but both parents. The mundane challenges of daily life in a large family became things of the past, replaced by a looming fear of the unknown. This incredible couple, Rabbi and Mrs. Zev and Chashie Weiss, held strong in the face of this tremendous test and accepted their suffering with love.

Together they thanked Hashem for every breath, and continued to praise Him for His infinite love and kindness, for their beautiful family, for another day of life. They spread their steadfast emunah and bitachon to their children, who strengthened themselves and concentrated their efforts on amassing zechusim for their dear parents. Upon the advice of Gedolim, they undertook the mitzvah of Hachnosas Kallah, creating what would one day become known as Chasdei Chashie L’Kallah – the wonderful organization that provides quality beds and dinette sets to new homes in Klal Yisroel.

Sadly, within four months of each other, both Reb Zev and Chashi’s pure souls were taken from this world, leaving a bereft family; a ship without its captain. Rather than succumb to despair, these children rose to the challenge and remained strong, committing themselves to continue helping the kallahs as an aliyah for their dear parents’ neshamos. While raising families of their own they continue with this tremendous zechus of Hachnosas Kallah, and providing for those in need, continuing the legacy of their parents. Today, Chasdei Chashi L’Kallah is a thriving organization to which so many needy families turn when blessed with the joyous, yet so financially draining occasion of marrying off a child.

Each year, hundreds of eligible kallahs in our communities are provided with quality beds and dinette sets carefully chosen.

Yisroel. Be a part of it! Join the CCL 18th Annual Chinese Auction NOW!