Help Reb Sinai And His Family Recover From Their Devastating Home Fire!

Reb Sinai Mauda has been struggling for years keeping up with the tremendous expenses his large family entails.

Things are even tougher while caring for his disabled child, and the extreme expenses that come along.

And then, a few weeks ago his rented apartment caught on fire! He lost everything! The little that he had! He was devastates!

No home.. No clothing.. No place to live!

Now he is trying to rebuild his home from nothing! No money.. No furniture.. Just a broken family!

He is trying to get his family together after the trauma they went through.

Reb Sinai is begging you to open your heart and help him and his family get back on their feet!

Please help ease off the burden of debt and expenses, so he can recover from this recent tragedy!

Help his family get back to normal. Help his children earn the normal life they deserve.

Your help will prevent this family from drowning!

Check you can make out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “FUND FAMILY MAUDA #10218”

For Zelle: [email protected]

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “FUND FAMILY MAUDA #10218”

