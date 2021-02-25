Listen: Shmuly Schneider releases new hit song in time for Purim!!! 

Arranged by Eli Klein and Yitzy Berry

After releasing his debut single Hisyatzivu which he composed, followed by his heartfelt Chasoif- We Need Your Light this past Chanuka, popular wedding singer Shmuly Schneider is back – this time joining forces with the incredible duo Eli Klein and Yitzy Berry to produce this powerful track! So get on those dancing shoes and turn up the volume! L’chaim! Composed by Menachem Elbaum Music arranged by Eli Klein and Yitzy Berry Mixed and mastered by Eli Klein and Yitzy Berry Graphic design by TechniqCreative Animation by Blinq Media Original song feat. on MBD – Tomid Besimcha(1994)

Free Download: https://mostlymusic.com/collections/featured-music/products/shmuly-schneider-zoche-single

Follow Shmuly on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shmulyschn