Video: The last name of R’ Elimelech of Lizhensk zt”l (+10 other facts about R’ Elimelech )

1) As his birthdate is uncertain, R’ Elimelech was either 69 or 70 years old when he passed away.

2) He was born in Tykocin (Tiktin) Poland, a small town which today still has only 2,000 inhabitants. Sadly the Nazis murdered all of the Jews of Tiktin during WWII

3) He had many talmidim including the Chozeh of Lublin, Rebbe Menachem Mendel of Rimanov, the Kozhnitzer Maggid, the Apter Rov and Rabbi Kalonymus Kalman Halevi Epstein, author of Maor Vashemesh.

4) His last name was Weissblum.

5) Many people consider the Noam Elimelech a “segulah sefer” and keep it in their home (and travel with it) for protection. (amongst other uses)

6) The Piaseczna Rebbe, Rav Kalonymus Kalman Shapira hy”d was R’ Elimelech’s great-grandson

7) Upon R’ Elimelech’s matzeiva (gravestone) there is no year of death. Instead, the Hebrew acronym for “rest in peace” (תנצב”ה) is written, which has the same gematria, or numerical value, as the Hebrew year of his passing, 5,447 (תקמ”ז).

8) Although every year, thousands of people travel to Lizhensk annually, this year only a select group with permits are allowed.

9) R’ Elimelech was one year older than his brother R’ Zusha of Hanapol zt”l. The brothers were extremely close and famously traveled in exile together for eight years.

10) Besides for the Noam Elimelech and the Tzetil Katan, R’ Elimelech wrote “Hanhagos Ha’Adam, a small kuntres (booklet) with good customs that one should conduct themselves. You can read it HERE

10) Besides for the Noam Elimelech and the Tzetil Katan, R' Elimelech wrote "Hanhagos Ha'Adam, a small kuntres (booklet) with good customs that one should conduct themselves.

