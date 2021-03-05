How Many Hours Does It Take to Spiritually Prepare for Shabbos?

We spend hours preparing for every aspect of Oneg Shabbos- our food, clothes and home. But how do we prepare ourselves spiritually?

For six days, our Torah and Tefillah prepare us for the day we meet Hashem.

Rabbi Pinches Friedman shares fascinating hints and hidden meanings to build our anticipation and elevate our Shabbos preparation to the level we want to attain.

