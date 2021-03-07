Help Yeshivas Toras Emes LA Rise To The Challenge

When a challenge arises, we rise higher. When Shuls and schools shutter, the chinuch of our children – Klal Yisroel’s future – must remain strong. By supporting Yeshivas Toras Emes, you will help ensure the chinuch for thousands of children remains strong.

Press here to donate

For close to seven decades since its founding in 1953, Yeshiva Rav Isacsohn Toras Emes has served as a bastion of Torah, providing quality Chinuch to four generations and thousands of proud and accomplished alumni across the globe. With a current enrollment of close to 1,000 talmidim and talmidos, the Yeshiva is the largest Yeshiva Day School on the West Coast and continues to play an important role in the growth of the Los Angeles Jewish Community.

Unable to hold its annual fundraising dinner last year in 2020, and again in 2021, all due to COVID-19, and with the additional expenses associated with ensuring proper safety protocols associated with the pandemic, Yeshiva Toras Emes is launching its first ever online fundraising campaign. And we need your help!

We realize that Klal Yisroel has many needs. Even so, we also realize that Klal Yisroel is comprised of many kind-hearted individuals. Individuals who recognize the power of Torah and its effect on thousands of young boys and girls. Yeshiva Toras Emes is the Los Angeles community’s flagship institution. One which has effected the lives of tens of thousands of children and families during its 70 years. By supporting Yeshiva Toras Emes you are not merely supporting an institution. You are supporting Klal Yisroel’s future.

Help us rise to the challenge. Together we can reach our goal of $1,000,000. Thank you for rising to the support of Klal Yisroel’s future.

Please click https://www.charidy.com/cmp/torasemes or call 323.549.3180 to make a donation.