The Aleph Institute Remote Positions Available

Once, in the wee hours of the morning, a man slipped an urgent note under the door of the Rebbe’s office, hoping the secretary would notice it and pass it on to the Rebbe. But the secretary, upon leaving the Rebbe’s office, did not notice the letter. Spotting the note on the floor, the Rebbe walked over, bent down and picked up the letter to give its contents his full attention. When the man realized what happened, he apologized profusely for making the Rebbe bend down to pick up his note. To which the Rebbe responded: “Is that not my entire purpose… to bend down and lift up what others might not notice?”

The Rebbe’s love and respect for every single person, including – and perhaps particularly – for those who might not otherwise “be noticed,” is the driving force behind the Aleph Institute’s mandate to care for thousands of individuals and their loved ones in and around the prison system. The Rebbe teaches that every person has a soul that was handmade by G-d, and all of humanity deserves the essential right to express their inner light in the world. This, the Rebbe stressed, applies to those behind bars. Even in prison, a person must be able to “maintain a sense that he is created in the image of G-d; he is a human being, who, if only he desires it, can be a reflection of G-dliness in this world.” By embracing the divine spark within every individual, Aleph has found true rehabilitation to be possible.

Does this mission speak to you?





The Aleph Institute is seeking talented, motivated and passionate individuals to join our team. Applicants must be self-lead and can work independently, as well as part of a team, innovative and creative thinkers. Relevant experience for the positions is strongly preferred, but adaptable experience will also be considered. Positions can be done remotely.





The Aleph team consists of men and women from a diverse range of backgrounds, localities, religious affiliations and occupations. Whether you’re a shliach, shlucha, business partner or legal specialist – you might be the perfect fit for the job.





To apply: Please follow the unique link for the position you are interested in to upload your resume, fill out an application, and take the appropriate surveys for the position. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Any questions – please reach out to us at [email protected]

Positions Available:

Mitigation Director: This person is a strong, creative thinker and writer who will lead a team of mitigation specialists. The mitigation department will work together with our Alternative Sentencing team to present, through various media, mitigating factors for the court to consider at the time of sentencing of its clients. The mitigation department will work with the Alternative Sentencing team to create works to create a narrative, or “story,” of a defendant to present to the judge at the time of sentencing; the purpose of the story is to present a clear picture of who the defendant is as a human being, outside of the crime committed, and should recognize where the defendant’s thinking and behavior erred.Applicants with either strong relevant or adaptable experience will be considered for this role. https://www.ondemandassessment.com/link/index/JB-JJ6BMF7ZT?u=125072

Donor Strategist: This person will bring an innovative and creative approach for engaging new donors to the development team. Applicants should have exceptional and brilliant writing skills, good communication skills, as well as strong research abilities, and a knack for relationships building/maintenance and creative problem solving. Self-lead individuals who take initiative are a must. https://www.ondemandassessment.com/link/index/JB-UW2RYVBPL?u=125072

Advocate: This person is an intelligent, well-spoken and tenacious individual who will join our prisoner advocacy team to fight on the frontlines of Aleph’s mission. You will advocate for those in limited environments to have access to humane treatment, better conditions, and the ability to practice Judaism while in custody. The ability to communicate effectively and persuasively in a warm and compelling manner, both in person/phone and via email, is a must. We have many shluchim in this role, who feel that it is very meaningful to, and complements, their shlichus. If interested, we would be happy to connect you with some of our current advocates/shluchim to hear more. https://www.ondemandassessment.com/link/index/JB-DLHET1809?u=125072

Director of International Advocacy: This person is an intelligent, well-spoken and tenacious individual with leadership skills who will join our international advocacy team to fight on the frontlines of Aleph’s mission. While we have been protecting religious freedoms and humane care interests throughout the United States criminal justice system for many years – our reach is now expanding around the globe. We are seeking applicants who can lead and develop this initiative. Applicants must be able to organize and lead a small team, develop strategies for action, actively fundraise to support the needs of the growing program, and communicate comfortably and persuasively in a warm and compelling manner. https://www.ondemandassessment.com/link/index/JB-YFX65HJEX?u=125072

Jobs and Partnership Developer: This is a person with people-skills and organizational abilities who will oversee and expand the Aleph Institute’s job placement services for individuals re-entering society and rebuilding their lives after incarceration. This individual must work proactively to create new partnerships with employers, as well as developing relationships with second-chance employers and job agencies to create a strong network of job placement opportunities. Must also maintain internal resources (database, handbooks etc.) for job referrals and other tools that can be utilized by Aleph’s team. Prior experience with similar client-centered non-profit or career placement work a must. https://www.ondemandassessment.com/link/index/JB-G0321A09V?u=125072





Family Services Case Manager: The Aleph Institute’s Family services department is seeking a case manager to work full-time with families in crisis who are impacted by a loved one’s incarceration. We’re looking for a person who will bring their best to any task at hand and has a problem-solving, team-player mentality. Applicants should be compassionate problem solvers, ready to listen and empathize when needed, while also being tenacious in the search for practical solutions. https://www.ondemandassessment.com/link/index/JB-WV1C4Y13P?u=125072





Family Services Social Work Supervisor: Aleph is seeking a social work supervisor on a part time basis, to work with social work interns. They will provide oversight for intern activities in compliance with SIFI Certification and guidelines. The Supervisor will also interact with interns’ schools providing relevant evaluations and feedback as required, and is expected to be able to provide constructive feedback to help interns improve in their study of the profession. Applicants must be licensed social workers in the state of New York and we would prefer applicants who have successfully completed the Seminar in Field Instruction (SIFI). https://www.ondemandassessment.com/link/index/JB-TO8Y69MH8?u=125072

Volunteer Coordinator: The person in this position will manage all responsibilities relating to recruiting and managing volunteers for the Aleph Institute. This will include creating and maintaining a database of current and prospective volunteers, reaching out to new volunteers to interview and ascertain their skills, coordinating with other departments to track volunteer needs, scheduling volunteers to assist on projects as needed, and functioning as a main point of contact for any assistance or guidance volunteers may need in the projects they are assigned. Qualified applicants should feel comfortable interacting with other people of all ages and backgrounds, building interpersonal relationships, and problem solving with out of the box solutions that can meet the unique challenges that Aleph sometimes faces. https://www.ondemandassessment.com/link/index/JB-4EXYLTB05?u=125072