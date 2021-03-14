Today! Shuvu’s Most Incredible Siyum on Kol Hatorah Kulah!

Taking place in the home of HaRav Chaim Kanievsky shlita in Eretz Yisroel, and with the participation of HaRav Reuven Feinstein shlita and HaRav Elya Brudny shlita in the U.S., along with heartzig entertainment by Benny Friedman and Shira Choir, and hosted by master MC Nachum Segal, this siyum will celebrate the completion of ALL of Shas and ALL of Tanach by Shuvu students and alumni.

And you can be part of it by going to ShuvuSiyum.org tonight, Sunday night at 9:00PM.

Why is this siyum so incredible? Because many of these students and alumni had little connection to Yiddishkeit just a few years ago, and they are now finishing Kol HaTorah Kulah! In many ways, this siyum encapsulates Rav Pam ZT’L’s vision for Shuvu as an organization that could bring back tens of thousands of precious yiddishe neshamos. Now, 30 years later, Shuvu students and alumni have come together to finish Torah – and that is truly incredible!

But Shuvu needs YOUR help and support! With 70+ schools across Eretz Yisroel, 1,000 staff members, and 15,000 students and family members, Shuvu’s work for Klal Yisroel needs your support!

Help support Shuvu and visit ShuvuSiyum.org this Sunday night at 9PM to be inspired and entertained as part of the most incredible siyum ever!