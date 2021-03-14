King David Center Opens Aquatherapy Pool

The Allure Group’s King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly installed aquatherapy pool. The addition of the pool, the first of its kind in a Brooklyn-based skilled nursing facility, marks the completion of the King David Center’s 16-month makeover.

“The dream of Allure putting an aquatherapy pool in the sub-acute setting began as just that, a dream,” Allure COO Melissa Powell said. “To see our vision become a reality and to offer such a unique form of therapy to our patients in Brooklyn is truly special to us.”

Dr. Miran Salgado, Chairman of Neurosciences at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and head of Allure’s neurological rehab unit, echoed Melissa Powell’s thoughts.

“The aquatherapy pool joining the already robust robotics suite of therapy equipment,” he said, “has created one of the most unique and cutting-edge therapy experiences in Brooklyn. I’m excited to get to work and monitor the progress of our patients.”

The pool, installed by HydroWorx International of Middletown, Pa., includes an adjustable floor that affords patients easy access without the use of a ladder or steps. They can simply walk into the pool (or be wheeled into it), then lowered to the desired depth within 30 seconds.

In addition, the entire floor doubles as an underwater treadmill, and the pool is equipped with resistance jets. That enables users to improve their mobility, balance and fitness during therapy sessions.

The data has been truly impressive. At one current customer’s location, patients using the pool showed a 28 percent improvement in their center of gravity and a 37 percent improvement in lower-body strength. In addition, 19 percent of the patients moved out of the fall-risk category.





King David Center anticipates equally impressive outcomes.

Renovations of the King David Center began in October 2019. They include a lobby makeover and an expansion of the first-floor café. The rehab center was also moved from the eighth floor to the first, where it sits alongside the robotics suite. Resident rooms, hallways and nurses’ stations were also upgraded.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic there were alterations to the original plan to allow for social distancing. The cafe, for example, is larger than originally planned.

The aquatherapy pool, however, represents the most noteworthy renovation, the feature that promises to set King David Center apart. It is just the latest evidence of The Allure Group’s longstanding commitment to providing its residents with cutting-edge technology that ensures the best possible outcomes, and their becoming the best version of themselves.