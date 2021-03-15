Leah’le’s Story

A modern day journey of abandonment, survival, and rebirth.

Leah’le was found on the streets of Beitar.

She was lost and crying, tears streaming down her face.

When asked, her mother was up in Shamayim.

Her father had cracked under the pressure and disappeared.

Leah’le, a bright, young girl of 7, was left in her room to fend for herself.

Bayis Lepleitos found her. She was searching for food.

They welcomed her into their home. Gave her the first decent meal she had in months.

Leah’le blossomed. She went shopping for a whole new wardrobe; dresses, shoes; her favorite hairbows and accessories.

Classes started. Leah’le played in the playground, started dancing lessons, laughed around the table with other girls her age.

Leah’le became a changed person. She became a part of the Bayis Lepleitos family and a shining symbol of survival and rebirth.

——

Postscript: Leah’le has since grown up to become a teacher at Bayis Lepleitos. Leahl’e, the hungry and abandoned child from Beitar, is happily building a family while helping other little girls find their way home.

