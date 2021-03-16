Widow And Her 3 Children Are Left With Alone With No Financial Support! – Family Amor

Dear bothers and sisters.

I am a single mother of three orphans.

In the last few years of my husbands life, he became diabetic, which is a tricky disease since it develops other health concerns as well.

I would like to point out that my husband was a healthy man, who supported his family with dignity. And this terrible disease changed his life and caused him to lose his steady job, and even his driver’s license. As a result, many job opportunities were eliminated for him.

We paid my parents a visit in the states. And during that visit my husband’s health condition became so critical that doctors forfeited him to board the plane back home to Israel, warning us that it is a matter of life and death.

We encountered a life dilemma. On one hand, my husband had no health coverage in the states, on the other hand, the Israeli Bituach Leumi, unilaterally and without any reason or notice, stopped the disability pension to which he was entitled for.

I had three babies to care for and my parents who invited us, could not support us any longer.

Meanwhile my husband’s disease intensified, his legs were swollen, and eventually he could barely move. And before we knew it he passed away retuning his Neshama to his creator.

I WAS DEVASTATED AND LONELY! WHILE TAKING CARE OF MY 3 NEWLY ORPHANS!

Upon arriving back in Israel, I applied to Bituach Leumi to arrange for a survivor’s pension. But I was denied! Claiming that my husband and I were not residents of Israel at the time of his passing.

I am now beyond devastated and broken!

I am turning to you my dear brothers and sisters, to please open your hearts AND SAVE ME AND MY CHILDREN! SAVE MY FAMILY!

I cannot keep up with daily expenses! PLEASE HELP ME GET BACK ON MY FEET! So I can get back to work.

I MUST BE THERE FOR MY CHILDREN!

I am trying to reach a $86,000 goal which will help me and my family move on. Please join the 500 people who are donating $172 so we can reach this goal.

