Please Help The Righteous Convert And Single Mother, Provide Her 5 Children The Care They Need!

Mrs. Hannah Porat was born in Munich, Germany. To a world-famous art-dealer, who she later discovered was a grandson of a jewish Cohen who intermarried with a german woman.

When she was five years old, her father gave her the illustrated book “Bible for Children”. Reading it was her first turning point of her journey getting to know more about the Jewish people and their God.

Today, after 30 years of living as a Jew with dedication to Torah and Mitzvos, she turns to her jewish bothers and sisters for desperate help.

13 years ago her husband abandoned her and her 5 children, after years of a very difficult marriage!

2 of her sons require medical and psychiatric treatments. One suffering from Asperger autism and one suffering from emotional and mental conditions!

And all her children suffered growing up from a lack of a loving father and family support.

Hanna had no one in her life to turn to! Both of her in-laws died 15 years ago! SHE HAS NO FAMILY!

She lives on the $1200 she receives from disability insurance, which half of it is paid monthly towards the $700,000 debt she is in.

THE FEW HUNDRED REMAINING ARE NOT SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT A FAMILY OF 6!

She is constantly trying different jobs, but none are fitting her needs or covering her expenses.

She needs to be available for her 2 sons who require medical and mental care.

Please open your heart! And help this righteous convert Mrs. Porat get back on her feet!

Please enable her to financially be able to help her 2 sons who desperately need professional help and rehabilitation!

Please open your heart so she can support the rest of her children, so they can have a normal life and continue in the way of Torah and Mitzvos!

Tizku L’Mitzvos!

