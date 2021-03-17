Video: Frum Man Diagnosed With ALS

Dear Friends,

As we enter into the holiday of Pesach (which can also be explained as “the mouth speaks”) we are reminded that once we were slaves in Mitzrayim and because we called out to Hashem in our pain, we merited redemption from slavery. As my husband enters into his 11th year living fully paralyzed from ALS, he too calls out. Without your ongoing assistance, we would not be able to provide him with 24-hour lifesaving care.

We are forever indebted to our many donors, some of whom we will never meet, but who have given of their time and money to sustain R’ Dovid and our family. Although the purpose of this appeal is to ask for your continued support, I want to thank each and every one of you for staying by our side and keeping R’ Dovid alive.

Each one of you is a precious messenger from Above, sent to give us the strength to face the future and whatever challenges it may bring. Surely this outpouring of kindness will hasten the salvation we all so desperately need.

In the merit of your support, may you and yours be Zocheh to the powerful and timeless Bracha of the venerable Tzadik of Jerusalem, HaRav HaGaon Rav Gamliel Rabinowitz, Shlita who personally visited R’ Dovid: “Donate generously and in this merit you will never be sick, not you or your families for all generations!” Donate your Ma’ot Chitim – for Pesach.

Warm regards, Rochel Frid

