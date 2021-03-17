Fabulous Water Park in Orlando Offers Chol Hamoed Fun!

This year, with international travel curtailed due to Covid, Jews are flocking to Orlando for Pesach in unprecedented numbers. As many as 70,000 people are expected to move in for the week! While Disney World and the Epcot Center are obvious choices for Chol Hamoed outings, let’s face it: Families need options for other days as well! So here’s an incredible new opportunity: the Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, just a 13 minute drive from Champions Gate and other popular vacation rentals. It will open exclusively for the frum public the first day of Chol Hamoed, Tuesday March 30, with hours for women and girls 10:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m., and men and boys from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Purchase tickets at: Kosherwaterpark.com

WhatsApp link: https://wa.me/message/EK62GYVRQ6M7M1

It’s a rare and special event when a park of this size and popularity agrees to reserve an entire day for the Jewish community! Only two years old, the Island H2O Water Park is the area’s largest private water park by far and the most technologically advanced, themed around social media. Thrill to the Live Streaming Body Slide, the Profile Plunge tube slide, the six-lane Reply Racers, and the Hashtag Height Boomerang, and many more! There are attractions tailored for every age and thrill level.

Visitors are issued a special wrist band that’s comparable to an Apple watch. It can connect to your phone, scan your rides and take pictures of you while you’re on them! Friends and families can go into special booths to take selfies sent instantly to their phones. Around the park, massive LED screens keep everyone abreast of the latest activities.

Scattered among the park are private cabanas (up to six people) and larger suites (up to 16 people) for adults who’d like to relax on their own while the kids cavort (these should be reserved in advance). They include private refrigerators, bottled water, charging stations, private lockers, and lounge chairs and tables.

Both kids and adults will have a ball at this huge, colorful, exciting, high-tech water park. Start your Chol Hamoed with a bang by enjoying the sun and splash of Island H2O, special for you this Pesach!

