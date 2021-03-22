Rabbi Ephraim E. Shapiro featured this week in 10 Steps To The New You

PARTNERS IN TORAH OF CLEVELAND HITS THE BALL OUT OF THE PARK WORLD-WIDE WITH AN ENGAGING WEEKLY SERIES FEATURING A DIFFERENT RENOWNED SPEAKER EACH WEEK.

Partners in Torah with Rabbi Pinchas Landis is a weekly digital series that originated as an in-person learning initiative bringing Cleveland Jews of all backgrounds together to learn as part of a chavrusa partnership in a beis medrash setting. When the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closing of such community programs, its parent organization (Partners Cleveland) was quick to adjust accordingly. Since March of 2020, Partners in Torah with Rabbi Landis has produced numerous digital learning series exploring current, historical, and personal growth topics. Hosted by popular educator and motivational speaker Rabbi Pinchas Landis, the program has gained a national following, thanks to content hosting powerhouse Torah Anytime.

Over the next several weeks, Partners in Torah with Rabbi Landis will live stream their latest digital production, 10 Steps to the New You, a promising new weekly series which will focus on ten fundamental ways to improve one’s connection to Torah and Hashem. The ten steps are based on a curriculum originally created by England’s Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, z”l, entitled 10 Paths to G-d. In each episode, Rabbi Landis will conduct a dynamic, engaging, and in-depth interview with a different highly acclaimed guest speaker. The program is guaranteed to inspire and uplift viewers as the featured guests share their passion, knowledge, and personal connection with the topic of the week.

The first episode, Step 1: Jewish Identity with R’ Benzion Klatzko aired on January 26, the second episode, Step 2: Prayer with R’ Chaim Aryeh Zev Ginzberg aired on February 2, the third episode Step 3: Study with R’ Eitiel Goldwicht aired on February 9, the forth episode Step 4: Mitzvos with R’ Dovid Orlofsky aired on February 16, the fifth episode Step 5: Tzedakah with R’ Menachem Nissel aired on February 23, the sixth episode with R’ Paysach J. Krohn aired on March 2, the seventh episode with R’ Binyomin Friedman aired on March 9, and the eight episode with R’ Mordechai Becher aired on March 16.

You can watch past episodes here.

If you missed watching the first eight episodes live, don’t worry, you can catch the next episode, Step 9: Kiddush Hashem with R’ Ephraim E. Shapiro on Tuesday, March 23 at 8 PM, and the final episode Step 10: Responsibility with R’ Steven Burg on Tuesday March 30 at 8 PM. You can register here: https://torahcleveland.com/10steps/

UPCOMING EPISODE

Step 9: Kiddush Hashem

March 23

This meaningful episode will explore why Jews are held to a high standard by the rest of the world. Rabbi Ephraim E. Shapiro of North Miami Beach, FL discusses the obligation Jews have to be “a light unto the nations”. Rabbi Shapiro brings a level of enthusiasm that resonates deeply with audiences everywhere. By the end of the evening, the importance of Kiddush Hashem is sure to become an unforgettable life lesson. Register here

Step 10: Responsibility

March 30

With great privilege comes great responsibility. Caring for others and taking action to make the world a better place is the essence of Judaism, and what we should strive for daily.. In this episode, Rabbi Steven Burg illustrates how ordinary people doing extraordinary things is the way each of us can contribute towards making this idea a reality. Rabbi Burg was the international director of NCSY before becoming the Eastern director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Currently, he is the Director of Aish HaTorah International. Register here

10 Steps To The New You is a free program brought to you by the David & Hedy Adler Jewish Heritage Series and Partners in Torah of Cleveland, in collaboration with Torah Anytime and Chazaq.

To register for future episodes or watch past episodes go to www.torahcleveland.com/10steps

For more information email [email protected]