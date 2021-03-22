The Pesach Davening and Layning by R Dovid Elefant (with free Nirtzah tunes download)

This Pesach, stand before every tefilla with confidence!

The Nusach Hatefilla project from EMVH presents the complete Pesach davening and layning. Long time Ba’al Tefilla and Ba’al Kriah R’ Dovid Elefant davens each word with feeling and emotion and layns each pasuk slowly and clearly in this professionality- recorded, mixed and mastered album, so that you too can pick up on all the nuances of this intricate Yom Tov davening and layning.

