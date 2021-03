Seeking ABA Para’s to work in local Yeshivas and in the client’s home. High school Diploma required. Degree a plus but not required. Excellent for those that need hours for a BCBA/LBA license. Training provided. Cases available throughout Brooklyn, Lakewood, Monsey. Full-time and Part-time GREAT PAY! CASES AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY and for after Yom Tov.

Also looking to hire BCBA’s and LBA’s and Licensed teachers For 1:1 teaching Email Resume: [email protected]