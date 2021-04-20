Support Torah And Win A House In Toms River!

Bet Midrash Ohel Torah in Lakewood opened its doors in May of 2016.

Rabbi Yaakov Harari, the Rosh Yeshiva, was urged by his father, the illustrious posek, Rabbi Eliezer Harari of Brooklyn, to begin a yeshiva offering full-time, advanced learning, to young boys who are thirsting for Torah.

Whoever enters the yeshiva can feel the warmth, enthusiasm, and Kol Torah echoing within its walls. One can hear the fiery words of Torah emanating from the mouths of the rebbeim.

The feeling is ecstatic and contagious. It encourages the bachurim to learn more and be a part of this amazing group of Bnei Torah.

Bet Midrash Ohel Torah produces exceptional talmidi chachamim who will become devoted leaders of the Jewish community for many years to come!

They began with only 14 bachurim. Today, they are witnessing incredible growth with over 70 bachurim and 56 avreichim.

To continue their work, they require a spacious building that will host the yeshiva, along with a large property that will house some of the averichim.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN RAFFLE

A vibrant Torah community will be established.

You can help them reach their goal by participating in an exciting raffle to win a gorgeous house in the heart of Toms river. The house contains 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a heated pool, batting cages, a volleyball court, and a 3-car garage.

The cost of one raffle is $1000. Every 100 entries will be in a raffle to win 10,000.

About 100 tickets are being sold daily. The raffle will be drawn when 1000 tickets are sold.

Do not miss this amazing opportunity to support a rising Torah legacy along with a chance to win this amazing prize.

Buy your ticket today!