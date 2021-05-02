Are you Treating Post Covid Patients?

If You Answered Yes, and are a PT, OT, SLP, or Respiratory Therapist You Cannot Miss This Opportunity

Footprints Physical Therapy Presents Covid-19 Long Haulers

Survivors of moderate/severe COVID report a myriad of symptoms that persist for weeks and months after recovery. These patients are called “long-haulers.” This webinar will focus on COVID survivors who are medically stable, but surprisingly not returning quickly to their pre-morbid health status and/or pre-morbid activity levels. The speaker will present a multi-system approach to determining these patients short-term and potential long-term physical problems especially as they relate to core stability and breathing mechanics. The speaker will present a contextual model to assist therapists in anticipating potential problems as the long-haulers’ trajectory of recovery is not yet realized.

Effective treatment strategies that can be implemented immediately will be introduced and discussed!

