All Parsha: the Ultimate Parsha Platform

The brand new All Parsha app, from the creators of the immensely popular All Daf, is now available for free download, and it is poised to take the Jewish world by storm

“All Parsha is a single destination for top-tier content on the parsha,” Rabbi Moshe Schwed, who heads the All Daf and All Parsha initiatives for the OU, shares. “It will feature high-quality content in the most user-friendly format, giving users a one-of-kind immersive experience. All Parsha will allow anyone seeking to connect with the parsha to do so in a way that is both enjoyable and meaningful.”

All Parsha’s wide range of content is suitable for users in every demographic of the Jewish communities. Men and women, adults and children, laymen and advanced talmidei chachomim – everyone will be able to quickly find content on the parsha that will appeal to them.

The free app, and the accompanying website, features content from a wide variety of popular speakers and maggidei shiur.

Enjoy Rabbi Zecharia Wallerstein’s weekly shiur on Midrash or Rabbi Yissocher Frand’s weekly shiur on the parsha. Listen to Rabbi Aaron Lopiansky’s 15-minute weekly shiur in which he outlines fundamental concepts found in the Reshonim, Rabbi Yehoshuah Hartman’s shiur on the Maharal, Rabbi Zecharia Reznik’s daily shiur in which he reviews the daily aliya with key pirushei Rashi, or Rabbi Yaakov Trump’s daily shiur in which he gives a concise outline of each aliya. Other prominent contributors include Torah personalities of the OU, including Rabbi Moshe Hauer, Rabbi Moshe Elefant, and Rabbi Menachem Genack.

Users will be able to browse a meforshim section including shiurim dedicated to Midrash, Ramban, the Baal Haturim, Seforno, Rav Shamshon Rephoel Hirsch, the Maharal, seforim from the Lubliner dynasty and many more.

Another section of the app is devoted to general shiurim on the parsha including lectures by Rabbi Yisroel Reisman, Rabbi Shalom Rosner, Rabbi Aryeh Lebowitz, Rabbi Ephraim Shapiro, Rabbi Daniel Glatstein, Rabbi Yissocher Frand, Rabbi Asher Weiss, and Rabbi Eli Mansour. All Parsha will also feature noted women speakers Mrs. Michal Horowitz, Rebbetzin Shira Smiles, Rebbetzin Dr. Adina Shmidman, and others.

One feature of the All Parsha app that has intrigued many is the Shnayim Mikrah dashboard. Users can do Shnayim Mikrah directly on the app, and it contains a built-in tracker as well.

“Everything was created with the end user in mind,” Rabbi Schwed shares. “It’s a platform that can really change the way the Jewish community connects with digital parsha content. It gives users the ability not only to connect to the parsha, but to live the parsha.”

Download the free All Parsha app today at allparsha.org/landing, or directly from the Apple or Android app stores.