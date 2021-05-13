Already Have Your SLP Prereqs?

Now is Your Best Chance to Join a Premier Master’s in Speech and Language Pathology Program!

If you already have your Speech Prerequisite courses and earned a Bachelor’s degree, you may be eligible to join the Sara Schenirer M.S. in Speech and Language Pathology program starting in Fall 2021. Applications for the M.S. are now being accepted and limited slots are available.

The prerequisite courses (or equivalent) that you must have already completed are:

Introduction to Speech and Language Pathology

Audiology

Phonetics

Anatomy and Physiology of the Speech and Hearings Mechanism

Offered in partnership with The Katz School of Science and Health, this program is the first choice for anyone considering a career in the field of speech therapy. The degree takes a multidisciplinary approach to diagnosing and treating speech, language, and communication cases and through our hands-on curriculum, you will engage in clinical fieldwork and practical hands-on experience under the guidance of faculty, supervisors, and mentors.

Successful completion of the program prepares you to meet the academic and clinical requirements to apply for certification from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and state licensure.

Moreover, this program’s coursework prepares graduates to work in both medical and educational settings (schools, hospitals, rehab centers, clinics, private practice, community organizations, telehealth) upon graduation. Our students can also work with patients of any age (pediatrics through geriatrics) with a range of disorders in a wide array of settings.

Slots are limited and the application deadline for this program is MAY 23rd.

Apply now at https://sarasch.com/apply or call 718-633-8557 ext. 10 to learn more about the program.