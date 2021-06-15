Free Workshop: Cybersecurity for Beginners

Are you looking to change or advance your current career? You may want to consider cybersecurity, one of the hottest and most important jobs in today’s digital-focused world.

If you hold a B.A. or B.S. degree, you’re invited to learn more about this fast-growing field through Touro College Illinois’ free online series, Cybersecurity for Beginners. Our six-module program begins on Wednesday, July 21st and will showcase the foundational concepts of this exciting world to prospective students. You’ll also have the opportunity to network with industry leaders.

Experience a live, virtual one-hour master class with a field expert and take the remaining one-hour modules at your convenience. Once you complete the course, you will be prepared for advanced training in cybersecurity at Touro College Illinois.

Ready to get started? Learn more and register today.