Where is Chuck ‘Shomer Yisroel’ Schumer?

How many times have we heard Senator Schumer say he’s the Shomer Yisroel?

Yet in the last week as Israel and Jews around the world are under attack Senator Schumer said nothing.

When confronted he literally ducked the question and ran for the stairwell.

Call Senator Schumer. Tell him it’s time to unequivocally defend Israel, defend the Jewish people being attacked by anti semites on the streets of America. Tell Senator Schumer to re-supply Israel and demand anti Semites are prosecuted for hate crimes.

Call his office at (202) 224-6542 and tell him:

Senator Schumer, stand up now to save Jewish lives!