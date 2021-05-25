Please Help Him Cover The Wedding Happening In Just A Few Days!

Dear brothers and sisters, I am turning to you with this urgent matter, as a close family member of this Chosson and Kallah.

The father is a well known Talmid Chochom living among us. He has been raising his 11 children with dignity and simplicity, earning much less than their actual living expenses!

PLEASE CLICK TO DONATE

Until now he struggled pulling through many different hardships.

Now, he is marrying off a child IN JUST A FEW DAYS! He cannot afford it! He cannot cancel the wedding either! The tremendous stress he is under is unbearable! The burden is weighing on him heavily. I am worried about his health! I am worried about the Chosson and Kallah!

PLEASE CLICK TO DONATE

DON’T LET HIM GO TO THE WEDDING THIS WAY!

THE CHOSSON AND KALLAH DESERVE A JOYFUL WEDDING ON THEIR MOST SPECIAL DAY!

PLEASE! Help him get back on his feet! Help him be there for his family!

THE WEDDING IS COMING UP IN JUST A FEW DAYS!

PLEASE DONATE GENEROUSLY NOW! Fulfill the great Mitzvah of supporting a Chosson and Kallah!

May Hashem repay you with ultimate Bracha and Hatzlacha!, and may you never experience such hardships!

PLEASE CLICK TO DONATE

PLEASE CLICK TO DONATE