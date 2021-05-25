Spring Blooms at Jerusalem Estates As Construction Progresses

The Amphora Garden is flourishing in all its springtime glory. Bisecting Jerusalem Estates with 8 dunam of magnificent greenery, the park consists of dozens of rare plants and flora, ecological pools, carved paths, and shaded benches for rest and relaxation – an embodiment of the aesthetic and natural beauty that personifies the Jerusalem Estates project. The nature of the terrain, complemented by the distinct linear design motion, creates a starkly experiential promenade. The immaculate walkways are dotted with small pergolas providing shade and comfort to anyone who wishes to sit and take in the full garden experience. The pastoral quality of the main boulevard, juxtaposed with the airy, soaring ceilings of the nearby lobbies, forms a remarkably tranquil atmosphere right in the heart of Yerushalayim.

In further update, due to a rising demand for additional apartments in the project, we were compelled to bring Phase III of Jerusalem Estates to market. According to the original timetable, the buildings in this phase were only set to hit the market in 8 months from now. Fortunately, we were able to expedite the process and begin marketing Buildings: Lulav and Haogen, to meet growing demand. Construction on Buildings: Chatzotzrot and Hakinor, is well underway.

Now as Shavuos has passed‏, it appears that Israel is beginning to open its doors to foreigners.