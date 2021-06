Yochanan Ghoori is back again with his mind blowing science for an exclusive KosherFlix Show! You will see experiments like never before that children are guaranteed to find exciting.

This incredible show will be premiering on June 6th at 11:00AM, 5:00PM and 7:00PM EST. For $9.99 you will have access to the show for 7 days!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE ACCESS