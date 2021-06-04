Call Now! Senator Schumer Can Stop This Bill!

Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats quietly passed a bill that would overturn America’s entire election system. This will be a disaster if passed by the Senate and signed into law.

CALL SENATOR CHUCK SCHUMER – AS SENATE MAJORITY LEADER, HE CAN STOP SENATE BILL #1‼️

(202) 224-6542



This radical bill would:

Ban any voter ID laws in all fifty states!

Remove any state requirements for ballot security (even signature verification)

Provide easy opportunities for illegal aliens and ineligible voters to register to vote

Force American taxpayers to fund all campaigns

More broadly, should this bill become law, it will allow the Democrat party to pursue deeply unpopular policies knowing they won’t have to compete in fair and safe elections.

Policies the radical Democrats will pass:

Defunding and abolishing the Police

Support for Iran, including billions of dollars to their state-sponsored terrorism

Increased hostility toward Israel, and elimination of the Iron dome program

A Cancel Culture that provides no room for opposing thought

A radical social agenda that is the complete antithesis to a Torah way of life

Stop The Corruption!

