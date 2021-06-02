The historic beginning of 45 new Sefrei Torah in the presence of Gedolia Yisrael and the families of the Nifturim

Astounding new undertaking will ensure that every family receives an everlasting tribute to their loved ones.

Our dear brethren have been taken from us too soon. Tragedy has befallen our nation, and Klal Yisrael is reeling from shock. As the news of the catastrophe in Meron rippled through our communities, it left behind waves of sorrow. Amidst the jubilant celebrations came the terrifying shouts of grief. We accepted the will of Hashem, but with heavy hearts, still mourned the losses.

Where can we go from here? What can we do to commemorate these divine and pure Neshamos?

All we have left is the holy Torah.

What better than a Sefer Torah? The Torah is what unites all Yidden. If even part of a letter is missing, the whole Sefer is pasul. Every Jew has a part in the Torah, and what happens to one Yid has an effect on us all. This is the most appropriate way to eternalize the names and Neshamos of those taken before their prime.

A Sefer Torah for every family

Gedolai HaRabbanim will oversee the objective to ensure that all the funds go toward writing the Sifrei Torah and will be written according to all stringencies. All the families have been notified and will receive an appropriate Sefer customized according to their Mesorah. The families are looking forward to celebrating the completion of the Sefarim, which will bring them some much-needed solace. The Sifrei Torah are currently already being written, and it is now up to Klal Yisrael to ensure its completion.

Klal Yisrael Together!

The calamity has struck the entire spectrum of Judaism. Every country, every community, every Kehilla, no one was left unscathed. Now Klal Yisrael will collectively take part in this historic Sefer Torah campaign. We will unite as a nation and show that nothing separates us! Yidden from all over will help create an everlasting homage to Ahavas Yisrael.

Together we mourned!

Together we will heal!

Together we will raise the money to dedicate a Sefer for every Neshama. We cannot bring back those souls, but we can do our best to console the families with a legacy that will live on for eternity.

Every Yid a minimum of $45!

With a dollar for each Neshama, we can make this happen!

Help bring some peace to the suffering families.

Please check the campaign site for more details.

Visit https://www.charidy.com/45 today and take part in this historic initiative.

There are more extensive sponsorship opportunities available as well.

You can also call 929-536-9222 to take part by phone.

In the Zechus of writing the Sifrei Torah, uniting to create a unique commemoration for the Neshamos and bring comfort to the families, we should be Zoche to Bracha and Hatzlacha.

Hashem should bring the final redemption, and may we never again hear of such tragedies.

Join Klal Yisrael and take your part in the Torah today!