Commercial Real Estate Analyst positions available at Eastern Union for its Maryland, New Jersey and New York offices

Due to exceptional business growth that is now outpacing pre-COVID levels, Eastern Union — one of America’s largest commercial mortgage brokerage firms — is hiring Commercial Real Estate Analysts for its Underwriting teams at its Maryland, New Jersey and New York Offices, in addition to a remote position.

Using their strong analytical skills and tools, Analysts work with lenders, brokers and clients, assisting them in the origination and execution of commercial real estate loan transactions. Besides being analytical, candidates must have excellent communication skills.

Eastern Union seeks candidates who are interested in real estate, highly motivated, intelligent, and have strong communication skills. In addition to strong analytical and quantitative skills, qualifications include:

Strong financial modeling skills, experience modeling commercial real estate assets and capital structures is a plus

Strong Excel capabilities

Strong communication skills

The ability to work in a fast-paced work environment

A self-starter capable of working independently

Interested candidates should email Jeff Chaitoff at [email protected]

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a leading, national commercial mortgage brokerage firm. It employs more than 125 real estate professionals and closes an average of $5 billion in transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Eastern Union, headquartered in New York, closes transactions of all sizes across the United States. It secures financing for all asset types. Transactions — which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios — encompass both conventional and structured financing. In 2020, Eastern Union’s Multi-Family Group reset market pricing by offering a quarter-point fee — with a minimum fee of $15,000 and no back-end fees — for refinancing properties backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Capital introductions are handled through Eastern Union’s affiliate, Eastern Equity Advisors.

Eastern Union’s free eCALC app instantly helps investors value and underwrite deals.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.