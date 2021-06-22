Find Your Strengths: Know Your Career

PCS/ Agudath Israel Presents Deena Nahari, PCC, Noted Coach, for a Free Seminar for Seminary Graduates and Women

Wednesday, June 23th, 8:00 pm.

At PCS 1771 Madison Ave.

Or join us on Zoom/ teleconference

Are you entering the workforce? There are so many questions.

-How can I utilize my talents and strengths to help support my family?

-What will I be good at? How can I make sure that I don’t get stuck at a boring, dead-end job?

-Do I really need a degree?

-How can I find a position with long term salary growth?

PCS/ Agudath Israel is hosting acclaimed coach, Deena Nahari, for seminary graduates and women.

Q and A session to follow.

RSVP: For link/ teleconference number email: [email protected]