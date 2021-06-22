Find Your Strengths: Know Your Career

PCS/ Agudath Israel Presents Deena Nahari, PCC, Noted Coach, for a Free Seminar for Seminary Graduates and Women

 

Wednesday, June 23th, 8:00 pm. 

 

At PCS 1771 Madison Ave.

 Or join us on Zoom/ teleconference 

 

Are you entering the workforce? There are so many questions. 

 

 -How can I utilize my talents and strengths to help support my family? 

 

-What will I be good at? How can I make sure that I don’t get stuck at a boring, dead-end job?

 

 -Do I really need a degree? 

 

-How can I find a position with long term salary growth? 

 

 

PCS/ Agudath Israel is hosting acclaimed coach, Deena Nahari, for seminary graduates and women. 

Q and A session to follow.

RSVP: For link/ teleconference number email: [email protected] 

 