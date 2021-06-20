Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 2:12: Interview with Rabbi Yaakov Yosef Reinman (Avner Gold)

Rabbi Yaakov Yosef Reinman is, first and foremost, a noted author of acclaimed sefarim and a talmid chochom who has spent his years in the beis medrash. He is also the bestselling author of a classic series of books – including The Promised Child and The Marrano Prince – written under the pseudonym Avner Gold. A talmid of Rav Yitzchok Hutner who later learned in Lakewood, Rabbi Reinman is a brilliant linguist with many fascinating stories and insights to share, which he does so eloquently in this episode of Inside ArtScroll. A delight to listen to, you’ll be entertained and impressed as you hear about Rabbi Reinman’s life and accomplishments. [Purchase Rabbi Reinman’s Avner Gold books HERE and his other books HERE.]

Watch all Inside ArtScroll episodes at: Inside.Artscroll.com.

TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST OF THE INTERVIEW, CLICK ON THE PODCAST PLATFORM YOU WANT:

Spotify

Apple Podcast

Podbean

Tune-In

Stitcher

Or

Podcast.ArtScroll.com

Inside ArtScroll is also available on TorahAnytime.com.