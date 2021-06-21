The citizens of New York have come out in record numbers to participate in early voting for this historic election. People of all backgrounds understand that the city needs a change, and the right person to fight for that change is Heshy Tischler. His reputation as a caring individual who will do everything in his power to stand up for the common man is well earned. For over 30 years, Heshy has been involved in community activism. Those who know him can testify that he does not back down from adversity but instead continues doggedly until he finds a resolution that works.

An exceptional problem-solver, Hehsy has become the go-to guy for people who needed help dealing with bureaucratic red tape. He has a unique solution for almost any issue plaguing the city, from the rising anti-Semitism to frivolous city penalties. He will overhaul the local government to create a better New York for us all. You can visit https://heshytischler.com/ for more information about his ideas for the city.

Heshy Tischler is running for the city council of the 48th district, which includes areas like Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay, Midwood, and more. The people are united in their choice to get someone to city hall who will fight for us and stand up for our rights.

We need your vote.

Tomorrow is the most important date for our city; you need to make sure to be there at the voting booth and elect someone who will fight for you and your community. You can visit https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc/ to find out exactly where your polling station is located.