Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 2:13: Interview with Yonoson Rosenblum on Rabbi Meir Schuster’s Magical Influence

Day after day. Week after week. Year after year. Neshamah after neshamah, Rabbi Meir Schusterwas at the Kosel, the Central Bus Station, the Hebrew University campus, searching for people who were searching for meaning – and bringing them to places where they would find it.

He was the most unlikely of outreach professionals. He was shy, tongue-tied, inarticulate and decidedly “uncool.” And yet, more than almost anyone, he brought Jews – thousands, perhaps tens of thousands – back to their Torah heritage.

This episode of Inside ArtScroll features a conversation with Yonoson Rosenblum, renowned bestselling author whose latest offering, A Tap on the Shoulder, brings us the stories of the young men and women who, thanks to Rabbi Meir Schuster, traded their backpacks for Torah. Rabbi Rosenblum’s fascinating book, highlighted in this interview, brings to life a magical moment, the decades when searching youth found meaning and a “baal teshuvah movement” was born. [Purchase A Tap on the Shoulder HERE.]

