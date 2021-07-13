Tonight! The New Seminary Virtual Open House- Learn and Understand Your Options

The Seminary and College Experience For Those Who Are Looking For More!

The New Seminary’s Learn and Understand Virtual Open House.

Join us this Tuesday, July 13th at 8:00 pm as we learn in detail all the options of our next-level educational programs.

Our goal is for you to understand your options. Live questions will be answered!

The New Seminary Offers:

Outstanding Mechanchim

Unparalleled Individualized Guidance

Financial aid and scholarships available

Join Us HERE For Our Open House

Call: 718.769.8160

Email: [email protected]