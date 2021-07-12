“Learn How To Understand Dementia” A Virtual Presentation By Renowned Author David Troxel,MPH

Does someone you love suffer from memory loss?



The Jewish Home of Freehold presents a virtual presentation by David Troxel.

Join our virtual support event this Tuesday, July 13th at 7:30 PM

Zoom Meeting https://bit.ly/JewishHomeFreehold



David Troxel has become nationally known for his writing and teaching in the fields of Alzheimer’s disease & long-term care. He has co-authored six influential books including his new book, The Best Friends Approach to Dementia Care. He is an expert in his field in the understanding of Alzheimers disease, caregiver support and staff training & long-term care program development.

Feel free to submit any questions via email to: [email protected]