The Book Of The Summer: A Tap On The Shoulder & The Story Of The Unlikely Hero Who Brought Thousands Of People Back To Torah

Day after day, week after week, year after year, neshamah after neshamah, Rabbi Meir Schuster was at the Kosel, the Central Bus Station, the Hebrew University campus, searching for people who were searching for meaning – and bringing them to places where they would find it.

He was the most unlikely of outreach professionals. He was shy, tongue-tied, inarticulate and decidedly “uncool.” And yet, more than almost anyone, he brought Jews – thousands, perhaps tens of thousands – back to their Torah heritage.

A Tap on the Shoulder, the bestselling biography by Yonason Rosenblum, brings us the stories of the young men and women who traded their backpacks for Torah. It brings to life a magical moment, the decades when searching youth found meaning and a “baal teshuvah movement” was born.

With 10,000 books already in print, A Tap on the Shoulder is this summer’s blockbuster book. It is a book that shows us how one man – with absolute dedication, boundless caring, and almost unbelievable siyata d’Shmaya – can change the world, one neshamah at a time. Purchase this life-changing book HERE.

