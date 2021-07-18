Must Watch! Gedolei Yisroel Assert: Keep Shmita And Be Zoche To Bring The Geula

Tisha B’Av is a time to focus on the root causes of the Galus and work to rectify them so Moshiach can come.

What was the cause of the exile?

Chazal (Midrash Tanchuma, Behar 1) are explicit: “The Holy One Blessed Be He said to Moshe Rabbeinu ‘Is it your desire that the nation should not go into exile? Then warn them about keeping Shmita.’” In fact the Torah (Vayikra 26:34-35) itself makes it clear that the years of desolation (Shmita) are an appeasement to the Land for the years of Shmita which were not kept properly in the days preceding the galus.

But how do we go about rectifying this sin? Are we farmers? Do we know the intricate halachos of this rare mitzvah? Isn’t Shmita something that we are not able to fulfill today when we are in Galus?

Previously, this was a difficult mitzvah to fulfill, but today there’s a way to conduct this mitzvah and show Hashem our love for His Holy Land.

SHOULDN’T THAT BE OUR GOAL THIS TISHA B’AV?

Whereas before it was impossible or rather, extremely difficult, to purchase a plot of land in Eretz Yisrael and have it cared for in the proper way so as to fulfill the shmita mandate, today, with the help of Agudat Shmita, a wonderful organization, endorsed by leading Gedolim including Rav Chaim Kanievsky Shlitah, this is possible. (READ HERE FOR DETAILS ON HOW THE LAND IS CARED FOR)

Agudat Shmita makes this mitzvah possible, affordable and easy for any Jew who determines to fulfill it.

As we wish for our time in Galus to come to an end, and the Beis Hamikdash be rebuilt, let’s take advantage of the special promise to Klal Yisroel, as the Gemara (Sanhedrin 97a) says “On Motzei Shvi’is Moshiach ben Dovid will come!”

Our gedolim have reassured us that it is not necessarily at the end of the year of shviis, but rather in zechus of keeping the year of shviis.

On this auspicious day, we have the opportunity to fulfill this mitzvah, and be zoche to this promise from Hakadosh Baruch Hu to bring the Geula Shleima in its zechus.

Let’s show Hashem that we are here, ready, and eager to return to His Land, and fulfill all its mitzvos.

Moshe Rabbeinu begged Hashem to allow him to enter the Land, to be able to fulfill this very mitzva.

We have the opportunity he did not have!

To join the Gedolei Yisroel in purchasing a plot of Land and being mekayim the mitzvah of shmita, hereby bringing the geula

