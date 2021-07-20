Live Tonight At 10PM EST “A Open Conversation” With Rabbi Shlomo Bochner of Bonei Olam

Tonight! Rabbi Shlomo Bochner goes live with on the Let’s Get Real Show for an open conversation with the audience. Only 1000 participants will be able to join him on Zoom. Sign up quickly to be a participant.

Rabbi Bochner’s personal story is no different than many of the couples he helps. Except there was no Bonei Olam to walk with him through the journey of infertility. While there are parents of large families and grandparents to many more children, none have personally been instrumental in the birth of close to 10,000 babies, and counting.

Rabbi Bochner took his pain and channeled it into the largest infertility organization supporting couples, funding procedures, building labs, and establishing ongoing infertility and genetics research. And for everything he does, Rabbi Bochner is a Bonei Olam volunteer.

Join us tonight to learn more about Rabbi Bochner and his incredible passion for Bonei Olam and the couples he helps.

