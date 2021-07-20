Get Vaccinated Today at Rambam Family Health in Brooklyn! Just walk in!

As the Delta variant continues to spread and confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it is important to keep yourself and those around you safe. Rambam Family Health, your local community health center, continues to operate our COVID-19 vaccination center throughout the summer.





We’re helping NYC slow the spread of the new variant, keeping you and our community safe. Rambam Family Health is well-equipped to meet the ever changing health needs of our community, with streamlined service and quick, convenient scheduling.

Our expanded vaccine department is equipped to meet the increased need in our community with expedited scheduling and intake, as well as an exclusively dedicated entrance on Coney Island to streamline the vaccination process.

Receiving your vaccine is quick and easy, with no wait times. Call now to schedule your appointment at 718.942.3886, or register online at . Walk-ins are also welcome!