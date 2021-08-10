Post HS and Post Sem Girls: Get Your Degree in One Year at The New Seminary!

The New Seminary is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. In just one year from now, you can have a degree tucked under your belt!

By Between Carpools

Twenty-four years ago, Rebbetzin Bulka had a vision:

A frum girl should be able to get the degree she needs, in the setting where she feels comfortable.

Her degree should be universally recognized, wherever life takes her, and wherever she wants to continue her education.

She should be able to learn both limudei kodesh and limudei chol, while earning credits for both. And the courses should be practical for her life and what she needs right now.

Her degree should give her the opportunity to have a career that enables her to earn income for her family while balancing motherhood.

In the past two decades, that vision has brought thousands of women and girls this and more.

Just one year. Students come to The New Seminary either straight out of high school or once they return home from their seminary year in Israel (the program is open to women of all ages who want to earn a degree). And the opportunity is tremendous–in just one year, through a combination of seminary and university courses, a student can earn their B.A.!

That B.A. will be accepted anywhere and everywhere. The New Seminary only partners with universities that are universally recognized. The graduates of The New Seminary have met with tremendous success as they move onto employment or graduate programs. They’ve even been accepted into top graduate programs across the nation.

Are you interested in a more advanced program in nursing, occupational therapy, social work, special education, or speech and language pathology?

These multi-year programs still take much less time than traditional college programs (a nursing degree, for example, takes only 2¾ years, start to finish!). Graduates who complete a B.S. (Bachelor of Science) are equipped for a career with high earning potential.

You’ll benefit from face-to-face classes with real instruction and real learning! Each program and course schedule is custom tailored for each student, her goals, and her schedule.

The New Seminary takes special care that the seminary courses are not repetitive with traditional seminary courses–there’s a strong focus on preparing students to take their first steps outside the Bais Yaakov environment. The halacha classes are geared towards women in the workforce. They’ll learn to act as professionals and communicate properly. Their writing skills will be strong. Overall: They’ll be ready!

The New Seminary has three locations–Brooklyn, Lakewood, and Monsey.

Have more questions? Want to learn more? Ready to apply? Visit The New Seminary or call 718.769.8160.