As Shmitah approaches, Klal Yisrael join the Giborei Koach

This year, the Sheva D’nechemta, the seven weeks of consolation following Tisha B’Av, coincide with another important event. It’s the critical few weeks when farmers are preparing to leave their land and begin Shmitah.

There’s a reason these two come hand-in-hand. The Galus, Geulah, and Shmitah are fundamentally linked.

The Torah explicitly correlates the years of Galus to the number of Shmitah years we did not properly observe. Just as Shmitah is connected to Galus, it’s connected to Geulah. Chazal identifies the Shmitah year as a year of redemption – not only a year for releasing land and debt, but a year of Moshiach for Klal Yisrael.

We all rely on the Shmitah-observers to help bring the Geulah. They rely on us to help make Shmitah happen.

Following earlier mefarshim, the Netziv points out that the Torah’s direction — that we cannot withhold loans because the debt will be released at the end of the Shmitah year — applies primarily to loans to farmers. It is they who bear the burden of the Shmitah year. The Torah teaches that we cannot let the farmers fail — because this is a mitzvah that affects all of us.

This thought propels Jews across the world forward. This mitzvah is ours, collectively, and we can make it happen, collectively. Keren Hashviis, the initiative of Gedolei Yisrael, enables the holy land to lay fallow by supporting the farmers. That designation Giborei Koach is no less applicable today than it was in Biblical times – indeed even more so. Modern agriculture inevitably involves taking on large loans for the expensive machinery needed. In addition, Shmitah observance threatens not only the farmers’ livelihoods for one year, but for years to come, as long-term supply contracts may be lost due to Shmitah observance. The stories of the mesirus nefesh of the farmers – many of which will be published in the coming weeks – are awe-inspiring.

The first call of the hour, in the eyes of the Gedolei Torah, is for Klal Yisroel to recognize our responsibility. We have a duty to support the Giborei Koach, the Shmitah-observant farmers of Eretz Yisrael, by partnering them at kerenhashviis.org.

These farmers are our modern-day heroes. Two of the greatest Torah scholars of the generation expressed their personal awe on a recent visit to “ordinary” Shmitah-observant farmers. HaRav Boruch Dov Povarzky, Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh, kissed the hand of one such farmer, as one kisses a holy object. And Rav Dov Landau, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka and a close talmid of the Chazon Ish, after signing a partnership agreement with a group of farmers, sought their blessing that he should merit to be marbitz Torah for many more years.

In these days, the question “Tzipisa l’Yeshua ­— Did you await the Geulah with eager anticipation?” is foremost on all minds. We can answer by making the observance of Shmitah possible to fullest extent that we can.

As the message of nechama delivered by the profit Yeshaya begins to form, just as the darkest hours of the night give birth to the dawn. Chazal teach us that “Those who mourn over Yerushalayim will merit to see its rejoicing.” Those who care the most see more clearly. May we all merit to be included among those who eagerly anticipate the Geulah through our support for the Giborei Koach, who will help bring it about.

Partner with a farmer and hasten the geulah at kerenhashviis.org