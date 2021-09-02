Rav Chaim Kanievsky Shlit”a Issues New Directives For The Coming Year

Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a reveals to us his clear directives for insuring a k’siva v’chasima tova this year.

In an awesome letter, the likes of which have never before been seen, Rav Chaim writes:

”…Those who contribute 384 shekalim [$120] to Kupat Ha’ir will merit 384 days of a good and sweet year, for tzedakah to Kupat Ha’ir is the most excellent tzedakah to tear up unfavorable decrees; and whoever does all that’s mentioned above- certainly unfavorable decrees will be taken away from him and he will receive a favorable judgment…”

In addition, for all who answer his call, Rashkebeha”g will entreat on their behalf:

1) On Leil Rosh Hashanah, at the time when the simanim are before him

At this lofty time, Maran Sar HaTorah Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlit”a, will lift the box containing the names of those who have contributed to Kupat Ha’ir and say, with intense concentration, “Yehi ratzon milifnei Avinu shebaShamayim that all contributors to Kupat Ha’ir whose names are written here merit a good and sweet year!”

2) Every day of the Aseres Yemai Teshuvah (including Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur!)

After he recites the entire sefer Tehillim, Maran Sar HaTorah Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlit”a, will recite a special nusach in the middle of the Yehi Ratzon “And inscribe and seal a good and sweet year for all the names of contributors to Kupat Ha’ir who have contributed NIS 384 ($120.00) – that are found here.“

