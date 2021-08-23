Business, Judaism, Family, and Technology, How Can It Work Together?

As a business-person, time management is a crucial factor in my daily life. Every hour, day, or week goes by at a dizzying pace, and sometimes I do not understand how time has managed to escape between my fingers (again!) and Shabbos has already arrived.

Alongside the desire to run my business in the best and most efficient way, and to always be up to date with relevant information that I consume online, I understand that we all need time-out to just be with ourselves, with Hashem, or to spend time with our loved ones.

On the one hand, I want to have the opportunity to see the news that interests me and that are relevant to my business, but on the other hand, I want to have the option to control the content I’m being exposed to and have protection from harmful and inappropriate content.

Just around the corner, Tishrei will be upon us, and with it comes all the Yomim Tovim and especially Rosh HaShanah and Yom Kippur, the time that puts every day of the year in perspective, when we think and re-think about how we will or would want to live the upcoming year. For that reason, I feel now is the perfect time to take some action.

So how do I make the most of both worlds? How do I find the balance between everything related to my business- the technology that helps my business grow and my “yiddishkeit” that is an integral part of my identity? Some time ago, a friend of mine told me of a solution that really helped them, and so to speak checked all the boxes.

Netspark, a Jewish – Israeli company is a leading provider of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology that analyses, and filters videos, images, and texts. Netspark’s on-device solutions not only filters content in real-time but also gives me an option to manage my screen time. It lets me choose the filtering level that suits me best, making sure that I’m in charge of the content that I’m being exposed to.

The app also lets me set timetables, so I can enjoy much-needed breaks by spending time with my family giving them my undivided attention, learning with my “Chavrusa” undistracted, or just taking a time-out because I decided that I hit my time-limit use of my device.

The app is customizable and can be tailor-made for your individual needs. And by the way, this is relevant not only for business people but also for families and individuals who want to be fully protected whilst online.

Take this step and make the decision to take your day-to-day life into your own control, rather than being controlled. And what’s more? Here I have a coupon that will get you a 30-day trial to make sure that it works out for you!

So, What are you waiting for? Click here NOW and sign up. You will not regret it.