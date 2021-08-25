Renowned Refuah Helpline Organization Embarks On Record 3.5 Million Campaign

New York – After weeks of preparation, the acclaimed Refuah Helpline organization is kicking off a 36-hour drive today to raise a record-breaking $3,500,000 for Cholei Yisroel.

Over the last decade, the global Jewish community has come to rely on Refuah Helpline for crucial medical assistance, with the organization establishing itself as the leader in medical referrals, case guidance and industry connections. With the community’s support, Refuah Helpline now boasts a few dozen full-time case managers and staff members standing beside patients and families.

Thousands of individuals rely on the Refuah Helpline team each year, and they accept the challenge with unrivaled diligence and expertise. From the moment a bitter diagnosis is received, the organization takes the hand of the patient and guides them through their ordeal. This includes a growing number of services including expediting appointments; arranging tests, second opinions and hospital transfers; enrolling patients in trials and staying ahead of the latest research; and anything else they might need.

Sadly, the phones at Refuah Helpline do not stop ringing and Klal Yisroel continues to need their help. That is why the organization embarked on an ambitious drive to raise 3.5 million dollars to further this mission. The campaign has been appropriately named LIVE/לב to encourage the Jewish world to open their hearts and help save lives.

The 36-hour campaign this Tuesday and Wednesday will be spearheaded by teams of those who have witnessed the organization’s great work firsthand. It is expected that the community will rally to meet – and surpass – this crucial goal.

To be part of this mission, visit https://www.charidy.com/refuah or call 845.606.9222

Watch testimonials of prominent doctors:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-VR7eflls-EP4Wc9wEMlzQ/videos