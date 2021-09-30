There Is No Limit To The Good We Can Do!





3 YEARS AGO, WE REALIZED THE OBVIOUS.

The residents of Flatbush needed help, and they were not getting enough of it. Although Flatbush is blessed with many giving individuals and charitable organizations, those in need did not know how or where to reach out.

We the people of Flatbush were not living up to our duty to take care of our own. Born from this gap, the FCF provided a solution: centralized services and resources, administered in collaboration with over 100 Rabbanim and community leaders to address local needs and create public awareness about the resources available to them.

The FCF strove to create a system that was transparent, accountable, and respectful of confidentiality.

Flatbush Community Fund is building a thriving & resilient Flatbush





HOW?

Provide Food Assistance

Wedding funds

Mental Health Resources

Employment Services & much more

On October 4th help us raise $1,000,000 and let’s DO THIS FOR FLATBUSH!

JOIN US HERE TODAY