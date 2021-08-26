“We Need Your Advice.” My Experience As A National Director At The Agudah

Rabbi AD Motzen,

National Director of State Relations

Every day, we receive calls from communities across the country asking Agudah for help. Whether it’s fighting discrimination, securing funding for tuition scholarships, or protecting our religious practices, Agudah is the address for each and every challenge. Thanks to a network of regional directors and lay leaders, we collectively work on the solutions.

“School Choice? A voucher bill would never get passed. Private school scholarships won’t make it in this state.”

We’ve heard that before. Many times. They said it couldn’t happen in Missouri and Kentucky, but this year it did. They previously said it couldn’t happen in Ohio, Illinois, Maryland, and Indiana, to name a few. In state after state, parents, advocates, and elected officials withstood the pressure, stood up for children, and enacted school choice. Tens of thousands of children are currently receiving a scholarship to attend the school of their choice.

But in too many states, parents are still frustrated. The battle continues, with Agudah and its allies at the forefront.

The COVID-19 pandemic was unlike anything we’ve ever experienced. Usually when one community suffers a tragedy, like Hurricane Sandy, other communities are unaffected and can help. Here, everyone around the world was affected. This posed a unique challenge. But my colleagues rose to that challenge and delivered for our community. The world around us shut down. The Agudah directors doubled their hours.

We connected leaders in dozens of communities to share resources and advice in real time. We did what we’ve always done. We brought our shared national experience, expertise, and clout to help local communities navigate the challenges of our time.

Agudah serves as a unifying force and responsible voice in statehouses and courthouses across the country. It is our combined strength that allows us to overcome challenges and continue forging on in our work. A stronger Agudah is a stronger Klal Yisroel.

The Agudah needs your help to make us stronger! Please donate generously to your state or community campaign or to our national effort by clicking here, or call 970-578-7664.